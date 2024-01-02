News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Trump, 5 other Republicans and Biden approved for Wisconsin primary ballot

President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and five other Republican candidates have been chosen to appear on Wisconsin’s April 2 presidential primary ballot
Wisconsin ballot
Wisconsin ballot
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and five other Republican candidates were chosen Tuesday to be on Wisconsin’s April 2 presidential primary ballot. The slate of candidates was selected by the state’s bipartisan Presidential Preference Selection Committee.

The names next go to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which will approve them for the ballot.

Republicans chosen for the ballot, in addition to Trump, are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; Trump's former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The presidential selection committee, comprised of leaders from both parties, approved the slate of candidates without debate in a meeting that lasted about five minutes.

There have been attempts in some states to bar Trump from the ballot because of his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump on Tuesday appealed a ruling from Maine and was expected to appeal another ruling from Colorado that ban him from the states' ballots, setting up a high-stakes showdown over a 155-year-old addition to the Constitution that bars from office those who "engaged in insurrection."

Last week in Wisconsin, Minocqua Brewing Co. owner Kirk Bangstad filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission arguing that Trump should be disqualified on those grounds. But the commission dismissed the complaint because it was filed directly against members of the bipartisan agency. Bangstad has said he plans to file a lawsuit in circuit court.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Credit: Wausau Police
Wausau Police asking for help identifying suspect in R-Store robbery
Xavi (left) and Ryker (right) are the first babies of 2024.
Area hospitals welcome first newborns of 2024
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
Temps remaining above normal throughout the next several days
First Alert Weather: Above average temperatures continue into the new year

Latest News

The Wisconsin State Court
GOP lawmakers ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to reconsider redistricting ruling, schedule for new maps
The Wisconsin Supreme Court listens to arguments from Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General...
Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Republican-drawn legislative maps, orders new ones in big win for Democrats
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at...
A Republican proposal to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin is coming soon
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at...
Top Wisconsin Republican wants to put abortion laws on a future ballot