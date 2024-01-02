Tips to help manage your fitness New Year’s Resolutions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a new year, and maybe you’re picking a new set of goals for a healthy lifestyle. Sometimes they’re easily do-able, sometimes you have to work at it-- the key is consistency and choosing goals that fit your lifestyle.

It starts with changing the little things and focusing on the right things. To avoid getting burned out, Association Health and Wellness Director at the Woodson YMCA, Renee Giese says to start slow, change one thing at a time, and make sure you can hit your goal each week. If you have never gone to the gym before, it is not realistic to go five days a week, so instead shrink that number to two days a week.

“If you make the goal to go two times a week, then you are actually going to attain the goal, now you’re going to the gym two times a week where you were never going before. So you are going to see results that way. So I say start small and then grow in your space,” said Giese.

It’s helpful to also have someone who will keep you accountable in your fitness endeavors. Some people need that little time agreement to show up somewhere. They are more likely to show up to work out, when they are scheduled with someone else, rather than by themselves. If you don’t want an accountability partner, that is ok, there are other ways to help with time management.

“I think that finding something that works for you, you know, a class or something else that is scheduled might be just as helpful because you go at a specific time, and you have to show up at that time, I think that if you don’t have an accountability partner, it’s important just to stick to the plan, and then show up for yourself,” Giese said.

Renee says the biggest misconception with New Year’s resolutions is that you have to be perfect. this is not true. She says we should be better than we were before, even if that is 1% better. Don’t get burned out and look at the bigger picture. Take one step forward. The Woodson YMCA also offers a lot of different programs to help you stay on track.

