Need a resolution? Aim to be better at recycling

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for an impactful New Year’s resolution, now’s the time to be better at recycling. A few simple switches will make your efforts count.

“Don’t bag your recycling,” said Amanda Haffele, the Portage County Solid Waste Director.

“We don’t want you to put your recycling in plastic bags, because first of all, someone has to physically rip this open. If you can’t see through the bag, we’re going to immediately think that there’s garbage in there or there could be some sharps or something in there. So we’re going throw it away,” explained Haffele.

She said it’s always best to put the recyclable items in the bin loose.

Haffele said plastic bags and plastic packaging on items like sports drinks or water bottles should be recycled at places that accept plastic grocery bags.

“These wrap around our sorting equipment, like the way hair wraps around a vacuum cleaner. And it’s really hard to get out of our sorting equipment. Someone has to physically go and cut these out,” she explained.

When it comes to plastic caps for items like milk, soda and laundry detergent bottles, the caps need to be placed back on the lid instead of getting put in the recycling bin alone. Those items are too small by themselves and fall through the sorting equipment.

Metal caps can be put in a can and crushed to keep the lid and can together. Haffele said it’s also important to empty food containers before recycling, but the items to do not need to be spotless.

She explains to remove the food with a spatula and rinse. Some food residue will be left, and that’s OK.

And when it comes to boxes, they must be flattened.

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.

