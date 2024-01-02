News and First Alert Weather App
The lights are off the Wildwood Park and Zoo in Marshfield but the work isn’t done

Rotary Winter Wonderland wraps up 2023 season
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The lights are off at the Wildwood Zoo and Park in Marshfield figuratively and literally.

Sunday was the last night to see the big light display, so now it’s time to clean up and collect some data. Every year the Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland puts on quite a light display. In return for the show, they ask guests to bring a donation of food, then they help pantries in North Central Wisconsin.

“We have up to fifty thousand pieces of food and enough money to supply fifty thousand dollars to our multiple pantries this summer when we distribute the dollars,” said Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland volunteer John Wing.

Volunteer John Wing says that the total is up from last year, but that donation number isn’t the only impressive number.

“We always have between a thousand and two thousand volunteers and we’re right around that number again and lots of support,” said Wing.

Putting the light show and taking it apart is a process. Wing says just because the lights are out doesn’t mean the process is over.

“It’s a lot of work. We work year around fixing displays, building new displays, and getting everything ready to go, plus all the organizations needed to get our volunteers here,” said Wing.

The next step is getting the park back to normal, something they could use your help with.

“Usually, it will be next Saturday. I don’t have the exact times, but next Saturday. On Facebook our people are on there all the time telling when our teardown and things are,” said Wing.

Wing says it’s looking like the weather is going to cooperate with the teardown. He expects it will take two to three weeks or less. To donate or become a volunteer click this link rotarywinterwonderland.org/.

