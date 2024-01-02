News and First Alert Weather App
Grand Theater to offer digital tickets are starting Jan. 2

There will still be an option for those who would like physical tickets
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Jan. 2, the Grand Theater in Wausau will offer digital tickets.

Digital tickets will be available for all shows purchased online at tickets.grandtheater.org or through the Ticket Office. Tickets are managed through your Grand Theater account.

Starting Jan. 2, digital tickets will be the default “Delivery Method” when ordering online. Printed tickets will still be an option. Customers will need to change the delivery method during checkout.

