Flight, hotel prices to go up in 2024 due to predicted demand

(WSAW) - If you thought 2023 was a busy and expensive year for travel, brace yourself. The International Air Transport Association predicts 2024 will see 4.7 billion air passengers, surpassing 2019. Prices will go up as well. A global business forecast shows airline ticket prices rising from last year’s average of $766 to $780. The average daily hotel rate will also go up a few dollar from $168 to $174.

“Prices aren’t dropping anytime soon. I think that prices, they’re not even staying stable, they are increasing. But the demand is there,” said Alison Gilmore, portfolio director at ILTM Events.

The luxury travel network Virtuoso forecasts popular destinations will include Japan, Croatia and Iceland.

