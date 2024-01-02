News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Light snow chances Tuesday & Wednesday, steady temperatures

Snow flurries Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered snow showers on Wednesday over the Northwoods.
High temperatures near 30 for much of the week
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not feeling like January as above normal temperatures continue over the next several days. Chances for snow is possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Next chance for a widespread weather maker may arrive early next week.

Clouds build throughout Tuesday morning with mainly cloudy conditions for the afternoon. As clouds arrive, some snow flurries may fall in parts of North Central Wisconsin. Plan for temperatures to climb back into the upper 20s to lower 30s. The breezy conditions will also continue, with the wind shifting to the northwest by late afternoon.

Today will be cloudy with highs low 30s
Scattered snow flurries possible Tuesday morning.
Another chance for some snow flurries or light snow showers on Wednesday as a weak frontal system passes through. Snow chances will be confined to the Northwoods during the day. If scattered snow showers occur, this could bring snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches up north. Otherwise, cloudy with highs near 30.

Scattered snow showers Wednesday over the Northwoods
Scattered snow or flurries fall further south later in the morning Wednesday
Partly cloudy or mostly sunny skies should make a return Thursday. Highs mid to upper 20s. Partly sunny Friday and highs low 30s.

Snow chances expected over the weekend
The first weekend of 2024 will feature plenty of clouds with highs staying near 30. Chances for snow over the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. Long-range outlook shows that a winter storm may try to impact the Badger State on Tuesday or Wednesday of the following week. Time will tell if the storm produces snow locally. Stay tuned for forecast updates!

A bigger weather system could arrive early next week, bringing widespread snow showers
