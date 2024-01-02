News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Credit: Wausau Police
Wausau Police asking for help identifying suspect in R-Store robbery
Xavi (left) and Ryker (right) are the first babies of 2024.
Area hospitals welcome first newborns of 2024
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
Temps remaining above normal throughout the next several days
First Alert Weather: Above average temperatures continue into the new year

Latest News

FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say
FILE - The Salt Lake City International Airport is seen, July 18, 2014, in Salt Lake City. A...
Man found dead at Salt Lake City airport after climbing inside jet engine
Financial red flags to look for when dating
Financial red flags to look for when dating