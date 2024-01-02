News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Committing to a healthy New Year’s resolution

Setting smaller goals could help you succeed at living a healthier lifestyle
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Have you created goals for yourself and found it difficult and frustrating to stick to them long-term?

Maybe that’s going to the gym more, or you are trying to eat healthier. Finding the right foods can also be tough, especially when you are the first person in your friend group or family to change your diet.

Dietary supplements are another popular item this time of year as people start their new health journey.

Red Clover Market in Weston tends to see their business booming at the start of a new year – when people are shopping for healthier alternatives.

“They’re also looking for supplements to supplement their diets, depending on what they’re going for,” said Megan Barnes, owner of Red Clover Market.

If you’re not sure where to start, there are many ways to create a simple diet for yourself. That could be eating leaner meat, or even more fruits and vegetables.

“So, usually we, we kind of start with the organic produce, and look at the whole food diet, and kind of what they’re looking for,” said Barnes.

Nutritional Science professor Deborah Tang says the biggest mistake people make when starting their diet is making things too extreme right away. This can discourage many people to not follow through with their goals.

“Just go slow with a couple of things that you know you can do — and then really focus on smaller portions,” said Professor Tang.

Tang adds that many people tend to have an all-or-nothing attitude when it comes to setting your dietary goals. Meaning, that you have to cut out all your enjoyable foods and have to eat 100% clean year-round, but that’s not necessarily the case.

“The way to think about it is 80-20. That 80% of the time, you are eating pretty healthy foods,” Tang said.

Starting with a small dietary goal where you can give yourself a meal to look forward to will also help motivate you toward your goals.

“Forming these habits that are lifelong, rather than trying to adhere to a diet that’s not going to be very long-term,” said Professor Tang.

New Year’s resolutions take lots of commitment, but starting small, tracking your progress, and not being ashamed if you mess up are all key factors in helping you meet your health goals.

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Credit: Wausau Police
Wausau Police asking for help identifying suspect in R-Store robbery
Xavi (left) and Ryker (right) are the first babies of 2024.
Area hospitals welcome first newborns of 2024
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
Temps remaining above normal throughout the next several days
First Alert Weather: Above average temperatures continue into the new year

Latest News

Setting smaller goals could help you succeed at living a healthier lifestyle
Tips to commit and stick to your New Year's health resolutions
January 8th-9th
WATCH First Alert Weather: Two storm systems could bring light to moderate snow
First Alert Weather Wausau Rhinelander Stevens Point Marshfield Wisconsin Rapids
Mark Holley's Forecast
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Trump, 5 other Republicans and Biden approved for Wisconsin primary ballot
Natural Christmas trees will be picked up curbside across the Village of Weston.
Village of Weston to begin collecting old Christmas trees soon