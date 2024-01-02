Committing to a healthy New Year’s resolution

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Have you created goals for yourself and found it difficult and frustrating to stick to them long-term?

Maybe that’s going to the gym more, or you are trying to eat healthier. Finding the right foods can also be tough, especially when you are the first person in your friend group or family to change your diet.

Dietary supplements are another popular item this time of year as people start their new health journey.

Red Clover Market in Weston tends to see their business booming at the start of a new year – when people are shopping for healthier alternatives.

“They’re also looking for supplements to supplement their diets, depending on what they’re going for,” said Megan Barnes, owner of Red Clover Market.

If you’re not sure where to start, there are many ways to create a simple diet for yourself. That could be eating leaner meat, or even more fruits and vegetables.

“So, usually we, we kind of start with the organic produce, and look at the whole food diet, and kind of what they’re looking for,” said Barnes.

Nutritional Science professor Deborah Tang says the biggest mistake people make when starting their diet is making things too extreme right away. This can discourage many people to not follow through with their goals.

“Just go slow with a couple of things that you know you can do — and then really focus on smaller portions,” said Professor Tang.

Tang adds that many people tend to have an all-or-nothing attitude when it comes to setting your dietary goals. Meaning, that you have to cut out all your enjoyable foods and have to eat 100% clean year-round, but that’s not necessarily the case.

“The way to think about it is 80-20. That 80% of the time, you are eating pretty healthy foods,” Tang said.

Starting with a small dietary goal where you can give yourself a meal to look forward to will also help motivate you toward your goals.

“Forming these habits that are lifelong, rather than trying to adhere to a diet that’s not going to be very long-term,” said Professor Tang.

New Year’s resolutions take lots of commitment, but starting small, tracking your progress, and not being ashamed if you mess up are all key factors in helping you meet your health goals.

