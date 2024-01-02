News and First Alert Weather App
Area hospitals welcome first newborns of 2024

Xavi was born at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, and Ryker was born at ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca early Monday
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Two area hospitals announced the first babies born in 2024 on Monday.

Marshfield Medical Center in Weston has announced that the first baby born in 2024 is Xavi. He was born at 1:15 a.m. and is excited to join his big sister at home.

ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca happily announced that the first baby born at one of its hospitals in 2024 is Ryker Brooks Avery who was born at 1:35 a.m. His parents Rabe and Carissa Avery from Amherst.

Congrats to the families on their newest additions to begin the new year!

