Annual Polar Plunge raises money for Children’s Miracle Network

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - A New Year’s tradition of jumping into the cold water for a cause.

One jump at a Nekoosa bar raises money for kids in need.

Monday’s plunge raised $30,000 for Children’s Miracle Network — the most they have ever seen in their years of having the event.

The annual Polar Plunge at Lure Bar & Grill in Nekoosa is a partnership that helps raise money for kids like Michael. He has been a patient at Marshfield Children’s Hospital since he was just three days old.

“Not all kids get to see their families and stuff and, yeah, it’s really sad, you know,” said Michael Fleury.

This is the 27th year the bar has hosted the Polar Plunge for the Children’s Miracle Network. They wanted to do something that benefits other people in the community.

“To know that, making a jump, making a donation, those who didn’t jump, by buying raffle tickets, all make a difference for these families,” said Mary Beth Knoeck, volunteer fundraising coordinator for the Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

It is an event that can hit close to home for those who have lost a loved one to an illness. And one that focuses on a better tomorrow.

“New Year’s is about hope, and there’s hope for everybody, and just do what you can to help people,” said Michael Redmond.

This fundraiser helps 17 counties in Wisconsin. It brings people together to support a charitable cause no matter what.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s freezing out. It doesn’t matter if it’s icy. People come, and they come because they’re jumping for kids who can’t jump,” said Knoeck.

Although it was freezing out on the water, those who jumped all say it was worth supporting a cause to change kids’ health and the future.

