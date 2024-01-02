3 killed in Monona chase that ended in crash, DCI investigating

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A car chase involving the Monona Police Department has ended in a crash, killing three people. According to WMTV-TV, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating the incident.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Monona Police officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle just after 9 p.m. Monday at Nichols and Monona Drive in Monona. After being pulled over, the vehicle drove away from the scene.

During the chase, the DOJ says a Dane County deputy deployed a tire deflation device, causing the vehicle to crash near the intersection of Buckeye Road and Femrite Drive, in Cottage Grove. The three people in the vehicle died at the scene according to authorities. No law enforcement officials were injured in this incident.

While the crash is being investigated by DCI, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative duty, which is agency policy. Wisconsin DOJ says both Monona Police and Dane County Sheriff’s Office squad cars were equipped with dash cams, and that all law enforcement agencies are fully cooperating with the investigation.

DOJ says all evidence being reviewed will be turned over to the Dane County District Attorney after the investigation ends.

