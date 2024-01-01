Wausau P.D. asking for help identifying suspect in R-Store robbery

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are investigating and seeking information in response to a robbery on Friday, Dec. 29. It happened at R-Store, located at 1511 N 3rd Street.

Just before 10:00 PM, officers responded to R-Store for a silent alarm. Before the officers arrived, the suspect entered the convenience store. He then approached the checkout and requested to purchase a ‘Black & Mild’ cigar. No other customers were in the store.

During the transaction, the suspect revealed what the employee believed was a handgun inside a plastic bag and demanded money. The employee complied and handed the suspect money from the cash register.

The suspect took the money and ran away.

The suspect was last seen running south along the east side of the store towards Dekalb Street. Officers searched the area but did not locate him.

The suspect is reported to be a black male, slender in build. At the time of the robbery, police say he was wearing a long black gown that reached to his shoes, a black hooded winter jacket and blue thin-knit gloves. He concealed his face with a white gauze or cloth-type material.

No one was injured and police have not made any arrests in connection with the robbery.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Ben Thumann at 715-261-7922. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.