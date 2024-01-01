Packers control their own destiny heading into final week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers entered Sunday night’s game against the Vikings with a simple objective. Win and you control your destiny. Lose and you’re eliminated from the playoffs.

They put up a statement.

A 23-point win over the Vikings sets up a ‘win and you’re in’ scenario against the Chicago Bears next Sunday.

“I mean, this is exactly the situation we’ve been working for,” quarterback Jordan Love said. ‘All offseason, all through training camp to get ready to put yourselves in position to make the playoffs.”

The fact that they are even on the brink of a playoff spot at this point could be seen as surprising. They sat at 3-6 on Nov. 12.

But the team never stopped believing, even when they lost two straight against the Giants and the Buccaneers.

“At the beginning of the season, everybody tried to count us out. Middle of the season, everybody tried to count us out,” running back Aaron Jones said. “I think that just speaks a lot about these guys in the locker room.”

“To watch and see the growth that our guys have made throughout the course of the season has been pretty remarkable,” Head Coach Matt LaFleur said.”I’m proud of those guys in that locker room.”

It sets up almost the same scenario as last year where they need to beat an NFC North opponent at home to make the playoffs. The Chicago Bears, who have won five of their last seven games, were eliminated from the playoffs with the Packers win Sunday night.

Week 18 last year, an eliminated Detroit Lions team beat the Packers 20-16 to squash their playoff hopes.

“Everyone remembers last year. A lot of the guys were on the team,” Love said. “We know exactly how it went down and just how sick that taste was losing that game.”

The deja vu is felt in the locker room and lessons have been learned from that loss.

“The power is in our hands,” Jones said. ‘We have that bad taste from last year, we know what that’s like. We can’t let that happen again, we’re not going to let that happen again.”

The game against the Bears next Sunday will be at 3:25 pm on CBS WSAW. If the Packers win, they will make the playoffs as either the No. 6 or 7 seed in the NFC. If they lose, they need the Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints to lose to qualify as a No. 7 seed.

