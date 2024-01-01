News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Nearly half of police force resigns in one day

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day. (Credit: WISN via CNN Newsource)
By WISN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND, Wis. (WISN) - Five members of a local police department quit on the same day.

Those five represent nearly half of the department.

The Village of Big Bend announced the resignations on its Facebook page.

The Village Board decided to disband the police department and after public pressure, reversed their decision, but the damage was already done.

Five officers abruptly resigned Thursday. The Fire and Police Commission chairman also quit.

Mark Andersen, former Fire and Police Commission chairman, says the sudden death of Police Chief Don Gaglione in October could have helped to unify the community leadership, but only fractured it further.

Anderson says the Village president’s plan to dissolve the Fire and Police Commission in early December was the last straw for him and the five officers who quit.

There were three full-time and nine part-time officers three months ago, but that number is now down to six total, with just one full-time officer.

One of the resigning officers says more resignations are to come.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Woman, 25, killed in Plover area crash
Credit: Wausau Police
Wausau Police asking for help identifying suspect in R-Store robbery
Road conditions believed to be factor in fatal UTV crash in Lincoln County
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say

Latest News

Paint Some Pottery at Clay Corner this New Years Day - 01.01.2024
New Years Celebration at Clay Corner - 01.01.2024
Keeping your New Years Resolution with GTCC Fitness Classes
If you do wear your pajamas on Monday, you can get 10% off the piece that you choose to paint....
Clay Corner Studio in Wausau celebrating New Year with pajama party for customers