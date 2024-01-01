HALFTIME: Wisconsin ahead 21-14 over #13 LSU in Reliaquest Bowl

TAMPA, FL. (WSAW) - In their 22nd straight bowl game, the Badgers are ahead of the Tigers 21-14 at the Reliaquest Bowl.

Tanner Mordecai has lit up the scoreboard behind three touchdown passes, one to Bryson Green and two to Will Pauling. The senior leaves the half completing 14/20 passes for 219 yards.

In the absence of Heisman Trophy Winner Jayden Daniels, LSU quarterback has completed 20/28 passes for 171 yards and an interception. The Tigers ground game hit pay dirt twice via Kaleb Jackson and Josh Emry.

Wisconsin will receive the second half kickoff.

