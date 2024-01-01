News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

HALFTIME: Wisconsin ahead 21-14 over #13 LSU in Reliaquest Bowl

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws a pass during the first half of the...
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws a pass during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game against LSU Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, FL. (WSAW) - In their 22nd straight bowl game, the Badgers are ahead of the Tigers 21-14 at the Reliaquest Bowl.

Tanner Mordecai has lit up the scoreboard behind three touchdown passes, one to Bryson Green and two to Will Pauling. The senior leaves the half completing 14/20 passes for 219 yards.

In the absence of Heisman Trophy Winner Jayden Daniels, LSU quarterback has completed 20/28 passes for 171 yards and an interception. The Tigers ground game hit pay dirt twice via Kaleb Jackson and Josh Emry.

Wisconsin will receive the second half kickoff.

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Woman, 25, killed in Plover area crash
Credit: Wausau Police
Wausau Police asking for help identifying suspect in R-Store robbery
Road conditions believed to be factor in fatal UTV crash in Lincoln County
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say

Latest News

The Packers can make the Playoffs with a win over the Bears Sunday
Packers players react to their big win over the Vikings, keeping their playoff hopes alive
Packers Vikings Postgame 12-31-23
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Complete performance anchors Packers' convincing win over Minnesota
Green Bay Packers' Jayden Reed gets into the end zone after a catch during the first half of...
Packers control their own destiny heading into final week