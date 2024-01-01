News and First Alert Weather App
HALFTIME: Packers dominating Vikings 23-3 in battle to maintain playoff hopes

Green Bay Packers' Corey Ballentine intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Green Bay Packers' Corey Ballentine intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WSAW) - In a battle where the winner stays alive in the playoff race, and the loser goes home, the Packers stay ahead of the Vikings 23-3 heading into halftime.

Anders Carlson kicked off the scoring with a 34-yard field goal just past halfway through the first. Seconds later, Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall threw an interception to Carrington Valentine, tipped off the hands of tight end Johnny Mundt. The Packers offense immediately responded with a 33-yard touchdown toss from Jordan Love to Jayden Reed, making it 10-0 with five left in the first.

The Vikings finally responded with a 54-yard field goal from kicker Greg Joseph, making it a seven point game. But Jordan Love would one-up the field goal with his legs, rushing and diving in for a two-yard score to create a 17-3 lead. After a Karl brooks fumble recovery, the Packers brought in one last score via another Jayden Reed receiving touchdown, this time for 25 yards.

Love concluded the first half 14/21 with 180 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Hall finished 5/10, 67 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Despite no Jaire Alexander, All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson has just one catch for 13 yards. Aaron Jones has 13 carries for 64 yards.

The Vikings will receive the second half kickoff.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

