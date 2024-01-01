Granite Peak looks to build off colder weather ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mother Nature hasn’t quite played by the rules for ski resorts like Granite Peak but the colder weather means more opportunities for snowmaking. Granite Peak was closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day due to the warm weather. Since then -- those temperatures have been dropping -- which has helped improve the conditions out on the slopes and brought out skiers.

With 60% of the terrain being open – the crowd turnout has been good so far at the resort.

“We’ve seen really good crowds. Today and yesterday were right on par with where we are around New Year’s every year,” said Granite Peak General Manager Greg Fisher.

The slopes have even brought in visitors from Illinois like one group who were happy to keep their fourth annual trip to Granite Peak alive.

“Granite Peak does a wonderful job of maintaining their mountain and taking care of us, and we can ski all we want. The hospitality is fantastic,” said Chris Warner of Rantoul, Illinois.

The group says making the trek to Granite Peak is always worth it because of how much the resort has to offer for everyone.

“It’s a family affair. you can do it with your family, whether you’re older, whether you’re younger, just bring them up here,” said Kim Devriese of Champaign, Illinois.

Many were eager for the cold weather ahead.

“I’m really excited because a couple weeks ago, I didn’t even know if we were gonna ski at all this year,” said Gordon Diederich of Whitefish Bay.

“I’m excited that there’s gonna be more snow, less ice,” said Henry Diederich of Whitefish Bay.

Fisher says they are excited for the colder weather ahead – and they are hoping to have all the runs open by the end of January.

