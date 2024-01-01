First Alert Weather: Above average temperatures continue into the new year
On & off snow flurries possible throughout the first week of January. Temperatures remain 5-10 degrees above normal.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy New Year! We ended the year 2023 being the 5th warmest year on record locally for the area with an average high of 47.2 degrees. Though today is the first day of the new year, the above normal temperature trend continues for the first week of January. A snowy weather system may be a possibility coming up in the 7-day forecast.
New Year’s Day will be quiet and calm. Plan for a fair amount of sunshine throughout the day with a few passing clouds. Highs on Monday around the upper 20s to low 30s.
Clouds increase during the overnight hours before sunrise Tuesday. Low temperatures near the low 20s. Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 30s. There will be chances for some snow flurries across North Central Wisconsin Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Snow accumulations around a trace if any.
Another chance for some snow flurries or light snow showers on Wednesday as a weak frontal system passes through. Snow chances will be confined to the Northwoods during the day. Otherwise, cloudy with highs near 30. Partly cloudy or mostly sunny skies should make a return Thursday. Highs mid to upper 20s. Partly sunny Friday and highs low 30s.
The first weekend of 2024 will feature plenty of clouds. Quiet weather expected to start the weekend Saturday. Highs remain near 30. The second half of the weekend may feature our next weather maker. Sunday may start off with snow showers. Otherwise, cloudy and breezy and highs in the mid to upper 20s.
The long-range outlook shows that a winter storm may try to impact the Badger State on Tuesday or Wednesday of the following week. Time will tell if the storm produces snow locally. Stay tuned for forecast updates!
