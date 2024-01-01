First Alert Weather: Above average temperatures continue into the new year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy New Year! We ended the year 2023 being the 5th warmest year on record locally for the area with an average high of 47.2 degrees. Though today is the first day of the new year, the above normal temperature trend continues for the first week of January. A snowy weather system may be a possibility coming up in the 7-day forecast.

We won't see any records this New Year's Day, but here is a look at the climatology for January 1st. (WSAW)

New Year’s Day will be quiet and calm. Plan for a fair amount of sunshine throughout the day with a few passing clouds. Highs on Monday around the upper 20s to low 30s.

Bright and sunny for New Year's Day. Highs in the upper 20s. (WSAW)

Clouds increase during the overnight hours before sunrise Tuesday. Low temperatures near the low 20s. Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 30s. There will be chances for some snow flurries across North Central Wisconsin Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Snow accumulations around a trace if any.

Clouds return Tuesday with chances for some on and off snow flurries. Highs near 30. (WSAW)

Snow flurries will be possible Tuesday morning after sunrise. (WSAW)

Another chance for some snow flurries or light snow showers on Wednesday as a weak frontal system passes through. Snow chances will be confined to the Northwoods during the day. Otherwise, cloudy with highs near 30. Partly cloudy or mostly sunny skies should make a return Thursday. Highs mid to upper 20s. Partly sunny Friday and highs low 30s.

Scattered snow showers possible over the Northwoods Wednesday. (WSAW)

The first weekend of 2024 will feature plenty of clouds. Quiet weather expected to start the weekend Saturday. Highs remain near 30. The second half of the weekend may feature our next weather maker. Sunday may start off with snow showers. Otherwise, cloudy and breezy and highs in the mid to upper 20s.

5-10 degrees above average for the next 7 days. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. (WSAW)

A widespread weather maker may arrive during the later half of the weekend. (WSAW)

The long-range outlook shows that a winter storm may try to impact the Badger State on Tuesday or Wednesday of the following week. Time will tell if the storm produces snow locally. Stay tuned for forecast updates!

Another widespread snowy weather maker is possible early next week. (WSAW)

