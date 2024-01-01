FINAL: Wisconsin falls to LSU 35-31 after a late Tigers comeback

TAMPA, FL. (WSAW) - In their 22nd straight bowl game, Wisconsin falls 35-21 to #13 LSU in the Reliaquest Bowl,

The Badgers were up 28-14 through the beginning of the third quarter before the Tigers responded with back-to-back Garrett Nussmeier touchdown passes (to Brian Thomas and Chris Hilton) to tie the game up. Nathaniel Vakos reeled in a 21-yarfd chip shot field goal to give the Badgers a 31-28 lead towards the end of the third quarter.

The next score wouldn’t come till Nussmeier hit Thomas again for a four yard touchdown pass with 3:08 left in the game. tanner Mordecai marched the Badger offense downfield but couldn’t get it done to take back the lead.

Mordecai tossed three touchdown passes, one to Bryson Green and two to Will Pauling, all in the first half. The senior concluded his campaign with 378yards and completing 27/40 passes and two fumbles. In the absence of Heisman Trophy Winner Jayden Daniels, Nussmeier completed 31/45 passes for 395 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The Tigers ground game hit pay dirt twice via Kaleb Jackson and Josh Emry.

Overall, Wisconsin finishes the year at 7-6.

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.