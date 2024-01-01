News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

FINAL: Wisconsin falls to LSU 35-31 after a late Tigers comeback

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) throws a pass as he is pressured by Wisconsin...
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) throws a pass as he is pressured by Wisconsin linebacker Darryl Peterson during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, FL. (WSAW) - In their 22nd straight bowl game, Wisconsin falls 35-21 to #13 LSU in the Reliaquest Bowl,

The Badgers were up 28-14 through the beginning of the third quarter before the Tigers responded with back-to-back Garrett Nussmeier touchdown passes (to Brian Thomas and Chris Hilton) to tie the game up. Nathaniel Vakos reeled in a 21-yarfd chip shot field goal to give the Badgers a 31-28 lead towards the end of the third quarter.

The next score wouldn’t come till Nussmeier hit Thomas again for a four yard touchdown pass with 3:08 left in the game. tanner Mordecai marched the Badger offense downfield but couldn’t get it done to take back the lead.

Mordecai tossed three touchdown passes, one to Bryson Green and two to Will Pauling, all in the first half. The senior concluded his campaign with 378yards and completing 27/40 passes and two fumbles. In the absence of Heisman Trophy Winner Jayden Daniels, Nussmeier completed 31/45 passes for 395 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The Tigers ground game hit pay dirt twice via Kaleb Jackson and Josh Emry.

Overall, Wisconsin finishes the year at 7-6.

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Woman, 25, killed in Plover area crash
Credit: Wausau Police
Wausau Police asking for help identifying suspect in R-Store robbery
Road conditions believed to be factor in fatal UTV crash in Lincoln County
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say

Latest News

The Packers can make the Playoffs with a win over the Bears Sunday
Packers players react to their big win over the Vikings, keeping their playoff hopes alive
Packers Vikings Postgame 12-31-23
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Complete performance anchors Packers' convincing win over Minnesota
Green Bay Packers' Jayden Reed gets into the end zone after a catch during the first half of...
Packers control their own destiny heading into final week