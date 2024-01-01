FINAL: Packers keep playoff hopes alive with 33-10 win over Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WSAW) - In a battle where the winner stays alive in the playoff race, and the loser goes home, the Packers survive with a dominant 33-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Anders Carlson kicked off the scoring with a 34-yard field goal just past halfway through the first. Seconds later, Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall threw an interception to Carrington Valentine, tipped off the hands of tight end Johnny Mundt. The Packers offense immediately responded with a 33-yard touchdown toss from Jordan Love to Jayden Reed, making it 10-0 with five left in the first.

The Vikings finally responded with a 54-yard field goal from kicker Greg Joseph, making it a seven point game. But Jordan Love would one-up the field goal with his legs, rushing and diving in for a two-yard score to create a 17-3 lead. After a Karl brooks fumble recovery, the Packers brought in one last score via another Jayden Reed receiving touchdown, this time for 25 yards.

The third quarter remained quiet on the scoreboard until the final minute, with a wide open Bo Melton bringing in Love’s fourth total touchdown on the day. After a 30-3 drought, the Vikings finally put up their first touchdown of the game with a six-yard Johnny Mundt reception from Nick Mullens. Anders Carlson would pad on his second field with six minutes left in the game to seal the Packers 23 point victory.

Along with his four total touchdowns, Love shined bright in the primetime lights completing 24/33 passes for 256 yards and no turnovers. Jaren Hall finished 5/10 for 67 yards and an interception before being benched for Mullens, who threw completes 13/22 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Before exiting the game with a chest injury, Jayden Reed finished with six catches for 89 yards and his two touchdowns. Along with a potent passing attack, Aaron Jones put on a vintage performance with 20 carries for 121 yards. Despite no Jaire Alexander, All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson put up just five catches for 59 yards.

The Packers will host the Chicago Bears next Sunday at 3:25 C.T., where a win over the fierce rival will put them in the playoffs.

