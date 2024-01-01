Complete performance anchors Packers' convincing win over Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WSAW) - All season Green Bay has played in close games, some anchored by defense, some by offense. On Sunday night, their 33-10 win over the Vikings melded the two sides of the ball to make a perfectly complimentary game.

“I think everybody’s continuing to work and finding ways to get better,” said quarterback Jordan Love. “We’re controlling our destiny right now so I’m excited to go handle business next week.”

Love continued his impressive back half of the season with another three-touchdown night, not turning the ball over once again. In his last seven games, Love has thrown 16 touchdowns and just one interception. The first-year starter attributes a lot of his strides to his blossoming chemistry with head coach Matt LaFleur.

“Our connection’s been growing, just getting on the same page with exactly what we like,” said Love. “I think Matt’s been doing an awesome job with just mixing up the play calls and putting different guys in positions to be successful.”

LaFleur says the feeling goes both ways as he continues to put more trust in his young QB.

“I can’t say enough good things right now about Jordan Love,” said LaFleur.

The win is the Packers’ second-straight game with 30 points or more and also the second straight game getting Aaron Jones past the century mark in rushing yards (120). The Packers also got their first 100-yard receiver of the season, coming from an unlikely source in Bo Melton who had 105 yards and a touchdown.

As for the defense, they got back on track after a tough stretch of games. The defense made rookie quarterback Jaren Hall uncomfortable in the first half, producing two turnovers. The Vikings would bench Hall in the second half, opting for the more experienced Nick Mullens, but they still managed to hold Minnesota to just ten points. Cornerback Keisean Nixon, who registered his first career sack in the game, said the recent criticism helped fuel the defense.

“Y’all in the media, saying we couldn’t do what we could do, that turned us up honestly,” said Nixon. “We knew what we could do. We bet on ourselves. We let people talk bad about us all week and we used that as fuel and we showed them.”

The Packers’ two turnovers came on an interception by Corey Ballentine and a Preston Smith fumble. For Smith, this is exactly the type of performance he had implored his teammates to put up.

“You know I harped on it last week and told the guys that we can’t miss out on the opportunities that we get because they don’t come around often,” said Smith. “Without us playing together and all playing sound, none of those plays happen.”

The Packers have their final opportunity to make the playoffs ahead of them next Sunday as they’ll face the Bears. If they win, they make the playoffs. The game kicks at 3:25 p.m. from Lambeau Field.

