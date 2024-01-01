News and First Alert Weather App
Clay Corner Studio in Wausau celebrating New Year with pajama party for customers

By Chandler Ducker
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you and your families are looking for something fun and creative to do on Monday for the new year, Clay Corner Studio in Wausau is hosting a fun party for everyone, but there’s a twist, don’t get all dressed up.

Come in your Pajamas. Owner Martina Strehlow says it began 16 years ago. It was started as a way to get her employees to come to work on inventory day, but it has become a yearly tradition for the art studio now. After that, they decided to start throwing a party. Grab your paint, and paintbrush. Clay Corner wants you to come out to the studio Monday in your family friendly pajamas to paint pottery. There will also be doughnuts, hot cocoa, cookies, and coffee. Martina hopes this fun party will encourage people to try art.

“It’s a fun thing to do, and it’s just a way to make friends and meet people, it’s just a creative outlet, Like so many people come in thinking that they don’t have any creative ability, and then when they start doing it, they’re like, oh, like this is actually kind of fun, and I can do this and make something cool,” said Strehlow.

They have all types of coffee mugs, plates, and animals ready for you to paint. Just come on in, grab what you’d like to paint, pay for it, choose your paint colors, and get to painting. Owner Martina Strehlow told me the most popular items people can paint at Clay Corner are animals, coffee mugs, and plates. She says the kids like to paint animals, with adults painting coffee cups, plates, and bowls. Some are in different shapes like elephants, dragons, and unicorns. The prices vary but the memories made will last a lifetime.

“The happiness, then later on when you’re holding that mug and you’re having mug coffee out of that mug every day, it just brings back those like, ‘Oh, I got to do this with my grandkids or I got to do this with my neighbor,’ or and it just brings a happiness in addition to the nice warm coffee in the morning,” Strehlow said.

Prices range from $6 to $125. If you do wear your pajamas on Monday, you can get 10% off the piece that you choose to paint. The doughnuts, hot cocoa, and cookies are free, but you do have to pay for the coffee. The party begins at 10 a.m. and will last until closing at 8 p.m.

Clay Corner Studio is located at 1801 Sherman Street, Wausau.

