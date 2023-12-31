Woman, 25, killed in Plover area crash

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old woman was killed as a result of a traffic crash on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near Birch Drive in Plover.

Investigators from the Wisconsin State Patrol said the woman was driving north on I-39 when she entered the median and crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic. The woman struck oncoming traffic.

A 68-year-old woman was a passenger in the southbound vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital. Her injuries are not fatal. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The southbound lanes were closed for two hours following the crash. Seatbelts were in use and alcohol is not believed to be involved.

The victim’s name will not be released until all family is notified.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.