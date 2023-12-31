Wausau lifter inspires many through story of perseverance

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -After getting into a snowmobile accident – doctors told fitness enthusiast Keith Imm that he would never be able to lift heavy again. But – after hard work and dedication – he is back to picking things up and putting them down.

Imm’s snowmobile accident left him with a concussion and unable to walk because his quadricep tendons were fully torn.

Now in 2023– just two years after – the 72-year-old has inspired several lifters throughout the community that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

“I just knew I could come back from it, and lifting all those years gave me that base to build back off of again,” Imm said.

It took him just two months to work his way back into the gym. As of Dec. 2023, he deadlifts over 600 pounds.

“I wanted to do it so bad that it drove me. I pushed through my rehab really fast, and I did, just a lot of hard work to get to it,” Imm said.

Imm has an extensive powerlifting history -- taking first in his weight class in 25/28 of the meets he has been in. However, he eventually decided to leave that part of his life behind.

As an older man, Imm spends much of his time bettering himself in the gym -- away from competitions. That includes teaching the young bucks in the weight room.

“There’s been kids starting off at 18 years old, and he’s kind of mentored them through many years, and he’s kept in touch with them when they move away. So, he’s one of those sole guys that really is in your corner no matter what,” said Kyle Franck, manager of Franck’s Gym where Imm often workouts.

Imm’s biggest piece of advice for those young lifters doesn’t have anything to do with weights themselves.

“If you don’t do a lot of stretching, start doing it. Do it before and do it after. And it’s gonna help, you know, in warm-up,” Imm said.

Franck’s Gym will be hosting a ‘Bench and Deadlift Competition’ on Saturday, Feb. 24. It is all a part of the ‘Badger State Games’. Imm is excited to be judging that meet and see all the impressive weight the competitors can put up.

