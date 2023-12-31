UWSP mens, Pacelli girls, and Bonduel boys pick up wins in final day at Sentry Classic

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The 52nd Sentry Classic has come to a close, but not without some great action on its final day.

Bonduel and Almond-Bancroft boys were each undefeated in the Classic, until the Bears took down the Eagles with a 61-39 victory. Pacelli girls entered Saturday 1-0 in the invite vs. 0-1 Columbus Columbus, and the Cardinals walked away winners yet again with a 62-22 victory.

Meanwhile, UWSP mens crashed the party by taking a 73-60 win back on their home court vs. Illinois Wesleyan.

