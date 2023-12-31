News and First Alert Weather App
Road conditions believed to be factor in fatal UTV crash in Lincoln County

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Road conditions are believed to be a factor in a fatal UTV crash.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning on Scot Road south of Heldt Street in the Lincoln County town of Scott. That location is southwest of Merrill.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the UTV was southbound on Scott Road when it lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled. The victim was driving the UTV at the time of the crash and became trapped. The passenger refused medical treatment at the scene.

Agencies assisting the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office included Merrill Fire Department, Merrill Police Department, and the Lincoln County Coroner.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

