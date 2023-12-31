First Alert Weather: Sunshine to start 2024, watching for possible winter storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy New Year’s Eve! Some clearing takes place as we ring in the new year on Sunday night. Sunshine is back on New Year’s Day and a bit milder. The week ahead will feature times of clouds and some sunshine. A chance of flurries north on Wednesday, and a risk of light snow starting next weekend. The long-range outlook shows a possible winter storm in the Midwest next Tuesday or Wednesday. Something to watch.

December 2023 was the warmest in Wausau, topping 2015 by 1.4°. Snowfall was less than 7 inches, which makes it the 8th least snowiest.

December 2023 in Wausau was the warmest on record since 1895. (WSAW)

December was the 8th least snowiest in Wausau. (WSAW)

If you will be out and about ringing in the New Year on Sunday evening, clouds will give way to some clearing, with the wind diminishing. Temperatures around midnight are in the low to mid 20s. Partly cloudy leading up to daybreak on New Year’s Day, with lows in the mid 10s to near 20.

Becoming partly cloudy & chilly overnight into New Year's Day morning. (WSAW)

Clouds north, some clearing in Central Wisconsin Sunday night around midnight. (WSAW)

New Year’s Day will feature a fair amount of sunshine, and it is going to be a bit milder. Highs on Monday are in the low to mid 30s.

You'll need the shades on Monday with a good amount of sun. (WSAW)

Clouds will return on Tuesday, but it will remain dry. Highs in the low 30s.

A weak system will pass by the region on Wednesday, with a chance of flurries in the Northwoods during the day. Highs on Wednesday are in the upper 20s. More sun than clouds on Thursday, with highs in the mid 20s. Considerable cloudiness on Friday, with highs around 30.

High temps to start the year will be above average. (WSAW)

The first weekend of 2024 will have plenty of clouds with light snow on Saturday, while Sunday may start with morning snow showers, otherwise breezy with clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. The long-range outlook shows that a winter storm may try to impact the Badger State on Tuesday or Wednesday of the following week. Time will tell if the storm produces snow locally and how temperatures may respond in the wake of the storm, so be sure to check back for updates.

Next weather maker moving through the Midwest for the upcoming weekend. (WSAW)

Light snow possible Saturday into Saturday night. (WSAW)

Snow showers possible next Sunday. (WSAW)

