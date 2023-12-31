First Alert Weather: Icy & snowy into New Year’s Eve morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert for hazardous travel conditions Saturday night into Sunday morning. Freezing drizzle and patchy fog has created slick conditions on the roads Saturday evening, with numerous reports of vehicles sliding off the road or into ditches, along with a few crashes. Untreated roads, bridges & overpasses will be the most likely to be icy Saturday night into Sunday morning. The freezing drizzle will go to periods of snow showers & light snow into Sunday morning, tapering off after daybreak. Brisk & chilly to end the year on Sunday. Relatively mild for the first days of 2024 with chances of snow showers Wednesday and next Saturday.

Temperatures will be running below freezing Saturday night and in combination with freezing drizzle/mist, patchy fog, and later Saturday night into Sunday morning, snow showers, there are going to be slick roads. Those roads left untreated will be icy, with a layer of snow on top, by early Sunday morning. If you must travel, do so with extra care through Sunday morning. The freezing drizzle will change to snow showers and light snow around or after midnight Saturday night, with the flakes lasting through mid-morning on Sunday. Snowfall of a coating to 1″ is possible. Temperatures will be steady into Sunday morning, running in the mid 20s to around 30.

Brisk and chilly on New Year’s Eve, with any flakes winding down in the morning. Highs on New Year’s Eve are in the upper 20s to around 30. Wind gusts up 25 mph are anticipated during the daylight hours.

Ringing in the New Year Sunday night, there is going to be less wind and clouds may give way to a bit of clearing. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 20s from late evening to early Monday morning. Lows by daybreak on New Year’s Day in the mid 10s to near 20.

A fair amount of sunshine on New Year’s Day and mild with highs in the mid 30s. Turning partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the low 30s. Considerable cloudiness Wednesday, with a chance of snow showers north. Highs in the upper 20s. Partly cloudy Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday features more clouds than breaks of sun with afternoon temps topping out in the upper 20s to near 30. The next risk of snowflakes flying could be on Saturday during the afternoon in the southern half of the area. Highs in the upper 20s.

