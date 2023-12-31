First Alert Weather: Brisk & chilly end to the year, staying mild starting 2024

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy New Year’s Eve! Slippery roads are a concern starting the last day of the year in the wake of freezing drizzle and snow showers in some locations. Breezy and chilly to end 2023 on Sunday with steady temperatures, mainly below freezing. Some clearing takes place as we ring in the new year on Sunday night. Sunshine is back on New Year’s Day and a bit milder. The week ahead will feature times of clouds and some sunshine. A chance of flurries north on Wednesday, and a risk of snow showers starting next weekend.

Winter Weather Advisory through mid-morning Sunday locally. (WSAW)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southern and eastern parts of the area through mid-morning on Sunday, because of snow showers and lingering slippery travel conditions.

Mainly cloudy & breezy with near steady temps on Sunday. (WSAW)

The flakes will wind down in those locations, while clouds stick around for the remainder of the year. Breezy and chilly, with steady temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 through Sunday afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 25 mph anticipated on Sunday. (WSAW)

If you will be out and about ringing in the New Year on Sunday evening, some clearing will take place with the wind diminishing. Temperatures around midnight are in the low to mid 20s. Partly cloudy leading up to daybreak on New Year’s Day, with lows in the mid 10s to near 20.

Clouds north, some clearing in Central Wisconsin Sunday night around midnight. (WSAW)

New Year’s Day will feature a fair amount of sunshine, and it is going to be a bit milder. Highs on Monday are in the low to mid 30s. Clouds will return on Tuesday, but it will remain dry. Highs in the low 30s.

A weak system will pass by the region on Wednesday, with a chance of flurries in the Northwoods during the day. Highs on Wednesday are in the upper 20s. More sun than clouds on Thursday, with highs in the mid 20s. Intervals of sun and clouds on Friday, with highs around 30.

Highs for the days ahead will still be mostly above average. (WSAW)

The first weekend of 2024 will have plenty of clouds with a chance of snow showers on Saturday, while Sunday is shaping up to be dry. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30. The long-range outlook shows that a winter storm may try to impact the Badger State Tuesday-Wednesday of the following week. Time will tell if the storm produces snow locally and how temperatures may respond in the wake of the storm, so be sure to check back for updates.

