Cornerback Eric Stokes goes back on injured reserve as Packers' secondary suffers another setback

FILE - Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes watches a play develop during the NFL football...
FILE - Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes watches a play develop during the NFL football team's game against the Washington Commanders, Oct. 23, 2022 in Landover, Md. Stokes has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. This move clears the way for Stokes to play for the first time in nearly a year Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Denver. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File)(Daniel Kucin Jr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(AP) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes has gone back on injured reserve as he continues to deal with a hamstring issue, causing one more obstacle for a secondary that’s already missing suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Stokes hadn’t been listed on Friday’s injury report, but the Packers announced Saturday the hamstring issue would prevent the 2021 first-round pick from Georgia from playing Sunday at Minnesota. Later Saturday, the Packers placed him on injured reserve.

The hamstring problem caused Stokes to spend time on injured reserve earlier this season. Stokes has played in just three games all season and was limited to four special-teams snaps in one of them.

Earlier in the year, he was dealing with a foot injury that prematurely ended his 2022 season.

The Packers (7-8) had announced Wednesday that Alexander would be serving a one-game suspension due to conduct detrimental to the team. That means Alexander and Stokes will be sidelined when the Packers face All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson and the Vikings (7-8) in a game with huge playoff implications for both teams.

Alexander appointed himself as a captain for Green Bay’s 33-30 victory at Carolina on Sunday and then botched the pregame coin flip by saying the Packers wanted to go on defense rather than deferring their choice to the second half. Alexander got an assist when referee Alex Kemp asked Alexander to clarify, after Packers coach Matt LaFleur had told the officiating crew in advance what he wanted in the event Green Bay won the toss.

Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), tight end Luke Musgrave (kidney), offensive tackle Luke Tenuta (ankle) and running back Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) are doubtful for Sunday’s game, according to Friday’s injury report. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle), defensive lineman TJ Slaton (knee/foot), safety Darnell Savage (shoulder) and cornerback Robert Rochell (neck) are questionable.

The Packers signed safety Benny Sapp III from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday and also elevated wide receiver Bo Melton from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

