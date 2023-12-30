UW Health expert preaches caution with patients over trying new vitamins and supplements in 2024

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s no better time to start a healthy routine than the new year, but with vitamins and supplements, it’s crucial to look out for what’s right for you. For example, it’s important to think smart and check what is and isn’t regulated.

“Way back when, there were laws enacted that classified these as a food category, meaning that there’s really no oversight into these products,” says Dr. Elizabeth Dow-Hillgartner, Clinical Pharmacist, UW Health. “So they do not have to show that they are safe and efficacious.”

When it comes to products you see on store shelves, remember to look beyond the label. That perfect supplement may not be what it seems.

“89% of products that they tested in one study that they tested did not actually contain what was stated on the label that those products should contain,” says Dr. Dow-Hillgartner. “Additionally, 60% actually contained a product that wasn’t even on the label, which is very, in my mind, unsafe to think about.”

While looks can be deceiving, looking carefully for the right product can go a long way.

“Get a product that has a third party that actually investigates what’s in those products,” says Dr. Dow-Hillgartner. “And if that supplement bottle contains a USP seal of approval, that means you can trust what is actually in that product.”

No matter what, always reach out to those you can trust.

“Before purchasing anything, before providing anything, before buying products that you don’t know where they’re coming from, talk to your provider,” says Dr. Dow-Hillgartner.

With cancer patients, Dr. Dow-Hillgartner says ginger and ginseng can help fighting with the disease, but again urges patients to use caution and talk to a provider.

