Landscaping is thriving in Wausau with no snowfall in awhile

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It hasn’t snowed in Wausau for almost a month. Last week you could find people on the golf course instead of on snowmobile trails.

Some snow removal businesses are feeling the hit, but Revi Design says they’ve been working on landscaping to buy some time before that snow falls. The grass is green and the sky is blue. It’s not the best weather for removing snow, but it’s the perfect weather for a tree project.

“Guys are working trimming trees, cutting trees. Other than that our guys are keeping busy between maintenance in the shop and landscape construction projects,” said Revi Design Operations Manager Josh Krautkramer.

No ice or frost makes these projects go by faster too with only minor details they will have to worry about in the spring.

“Homeowners are happier and some of the planting we need to go back and do in spring yet, but other than the hardscaping, the paving, pavers, and stuff like that. It’s done now,” Krautkramer added.

They also don’t seem to miss snow removal either.

“Snow removal — everybody has a love-hate relationship with. We all want it to come, but once it’s here, after a while we all get tired of it,” said Krautkramer.

However, the forecast does call for snow soon, so Revi Design knows some landscaping projects will have to wait.

“We have a few that we can get started on. I don’t think we are going to get them completed before the cold weather next week. It looks pretty cold. Next week frost is probably going to set in and then that will put a damper on our landscaping stuff,” said Krautkramer.

Even if there is no snow on the ground Revi Design customers who already pay for snow removal will still pay for it. In the meantime, Revi Design says to call them about any landscaping projects you might have.

