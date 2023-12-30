News and First Alert Weather App
HIGHLIGHTS: Holiday hoops tournaments in full action Friday night

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Numerous high school basketball holiday tournaments were in action Friday night, including the Sentry Classic in Stevens Point. In NewsChannel 7′s highlights, Almond-Bancroft boy’s basketball was the only team victorious as six teams were in action.

The No. 5 ranked team in Division Five, according to the coaches poll, dominated Assumption for a win at the Sentry Classic. The Eagles won 73-50. They are now 9-0 on the season.

Elsewhere at the Sentry Classic, Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball fell behind 20-0 to open their game against Bonduel before losing 60-35.

At the McDonell Catholic Holiday Tournament, both Athens boys and girls were in action against McDonell. Both teams lost, with the boys team losing 55-50 and the girls team losing 75-34.

D.C. Everest girl’s basketball also dropped their second game at the Eau Claire Memorial Holiday Tournament, losing 63-17 to Eau Claire North. The Evergreens are now 1-11 on the season.

You can find the rest of the scores from Friday night’s action here.

