Health professionals offer tips to stay healthy after the holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As we all get together around the holidays, seasonal sickness starts to spread, and Aspirus Wausau medical professionals say this time of year they see an uptick in the trend.

Patients tend to flood their clinics with illnesses ranging from respiratory viruses to the common cold.

When you get those symptoms, it’s important to stay hydrated and get adequate sleep. Staff at Aspirus say many patients tend to skip this step and go straight to the clinic right away resulting in long wait times for patients.

“It’s okay to try to treat, you know, at home, because most likely it’s a virus. It’s an illness that’s gonna get better in a couple of days,” said Aspirus Doctor of Medicine Ridwhi Mukerji.

Most people tend to go straight to the emergency room when they arrive at the clinic. Staff say the ER is only reserved for life-threatening situations. However, if you develop cold symptoms, you do have options.

“If your symptoms are not getting better after two days of, let’s say Tylenol or Ibuprofen that you took, then you could go to the walk-in or urgent care,” said Ridwhi.

If you don’t feel comfortable going to the clinic, there are virtual options like 24/7 nurse triage lines. A nurse triage is an assessment with an Aspirus professional who will help determine the type of care you need based on your symptoms.

“They’re trained to go through a series of symptoms and go through those and make sure that we are getting the right care,” Ridwhi said.

Staff at Aspirus say if you have any symptoms of a cold and you’re not sure what to do, you can call your primary care physician and they will lead you in the right direction. Walk-ins are still an option, but it’s important to go through the proper steps to determine if it’s necessary.

“It’s very important to make sure that we are not clogging up the care delivery venues, and we are seeking the right care at the right place at the right time,” said Ridwhi.

If you do start to get those sick symptoms, Dr. Ridwhi recommends talking to your primary physician first.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.