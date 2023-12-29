Watch: New Year’s Travel Forecast
Snow showers will impact the Badger State on New Year’s Eve, while rain could cause travel troubles other parts of the country.
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Busy travel days are on tap leading up to New Year’s Day. Although there isn’t a major winter storm moving across the country, there will be some unsettled weather that may cause airport delays in the Midwest and along the West Coast.
