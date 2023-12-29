News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Tourist falls to her death while taking photos with husband atop cliff; state police investigating

FILE - State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim to transport her to an...
FILE - State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim to transport her to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By TMX staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (TMX) - New York State Police are investigating after a woman fell to her death while taking photos with her husband at the top of a cliff in Minnewaska State Park.

Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar, 39, and her husband Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, 41, were visiting from Singapore and hiking on Beacon Hill Trail in Minnewaska State Park in Rochester on Friday when they stopped to take photos on the edge of a cliff, police said in a statement this week.

Binte MD Akbar “lost her footing” and fell some 70 feet off the cliff. Her husband called 911.

State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim, while park police, park operations staff, forest rangers and EMT personnel also responded to the scene. Binte MD Akbar was transported to Ellenville Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

State police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ investigating Weston shooting
Man dead, woman injured in ‘critical incident’ in Weston
Friday Planner
First Alert Weather: Cooler for the weekend, chance for light snow
Fosters can be extremely helpful in reducing shelter capacity.
Humane Society of Portage Co. expects increase of surrendered animals
Joe Gow
Wisconsin university chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn videos
The 15-year-old boy was taken off life support on Christmas Eve.
15-year-old died during school trip to wrestling competition, family says

Latest News

American Family Radio's Don Wildmon sits at his desk in his Tupelo, Miss., office March 3,...
Founder of the American Family Association dies in Mississippi
More clouds for Saturday with snow showers Saturday night into Sunday AM. Partly cloudy on New...
First Alert Weather: Mild end to the week, snow showers possible this weekend
This undated photo provided by Weinstein-Haggai family shows Judih Weinstein and her husband,...
American-Canadian-Israeli woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza pronounced dead
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war