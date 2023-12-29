Sober curiosity grows as the new year and Dry January approaches

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As Wisconsinites gear up for the new year, many are setting resolutions to curb or eliminate alcohol consumption during the first month of 2024 in what has become known as ‘Dry January.’

Despite the state’s affinity for alcohol, individuals are seeking ways to modify their habits and kick off the year with a healthier start. Melissa Moore, Certified Prevention Specialist and owner and trainer at M-Cubed Consulting LLC suggests various strategies for those undertaking the challenge.

“Some of the things that you could start with (include) journaling how you’re using alcohol, looking for any substitutes, or switching the routines that you may have. (Also), looking at what your coping mechanisms are (and) reframing what Happy Hour could look like,” Moore said.

Reframing the concept of Happy Hour can positively impact one’s health and overall well-being.

“The health effects of Dry January have really been shown to improve everything from pretty much from head to toe, whether it’s improved mood, improved sleep, having more energy [or] having healthier skin because we’re not as dehydrated,” she said.

Drinking is deeply ingrained in Wisconsin’s culture, data from the state’s Department of Health Services reveals a notable deviation from the national average. A nearly 10% gap indicates that more Wisconsin adults consumed alcohol in the past 30 days compared to the U.S. average.

Moore underscored that despite the state’s drinking culture, individuals can explore healthier options.

“Even though we’re in Wisconsin, that doesn’t mean that we have to drink at every social occasion, at the end of every day, [or] with every weekend. We can look at other healthier options without alcohol,” Moore said.

To support individuals on their sober journey, Amy Yanzer and her non-alcoholic bar, Forward Beverage, offer a unique space for socializing and bonding without the need for alcohol.

“I’m seeing the same things that you would at a bar or coffee shop—people just like having something shared like an experience and being able to chat with other people,” Yanzer said.

Yanzer acknowledges that sobriety is a spectrum and encourages a flexible approach towards ‘Dry January.’

“Maybe you have one less drink per night or per week. You don’t have to consider yourself a failure if you can’t go a month without drinking, but try some other habits—drinking water in between, trying a new non-alcoholic cocktail,” she said.

Anticipating increased interest during Dry January, Yanzer has prepared new non-alcoholic drinks to cater to her growing customer base seeking a different kind of social experience.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.