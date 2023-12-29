News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Sober curiosity grows as the new year and Dry January approaches

People getting ready for the new year and 'Dry January'
By Sloane Wick
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As Wisconsinites gear up for the new year, many are setting resolutions to curb or eliminate alcohol consumption during the first month of 2024 in what has become known as ‘Dry January.’

Despite the state’s affinity for alcohol, individuals are seeking ways to modify their habits and kick off the year with a healthier start. Melissa Moore, Certified Prevention Specialist and owner and trainer at M-Cubed Consulting LLC suggests various strategies for those undertaking the challenge.

“Some of the things that you could start with (include) journaling how you’re using alcohol, looking for any substitutes, or switching the routines that you may have. (Also), looking at what your coping mechanisms are (and) reframing what Happy Hour could look like,” Moore said.

Reframing the concept of Happy Hour can positively impact one’s health and overall well-being.

“The health effects of Dry January have really been shown to improve everything from pretty much from head to toe, whether it’s improved mood, improved sleep, having more energy [or] having healthier skin because we’re not as dehydrated,” she said.

Drinking is deeply ingrained in Wisconsin’s culture, data from the state’s Department of Health Services reveals a notable deviation from the national average. A nearly 10% gap indicates that more Wisconsin adults consumed alcohol in the past 30 days compared to the U.S. average.

Moore underscored that despite the state’s drinking culture, individuals can explore healthier options.

“Even though we’re in Wisconsin, that doesn’t mean that we have to drink at every social occasion, at the end of every day, [or] with every weekend. We can look at other healthier options without alcohol,” Moore said.

To support individuals on their sober journey, Amy Yanzer and her non-alcoholic bar, Forward Beverage, offer a unique space for socializing and bonding without the need for alcohol.

“I’m seeing the same things that you would at a bar or coffee shop—people just like having something shared like an experience and being able to chat with other people,” Yanzer said.

Yanzer acknowledges that sobriety is a spectrum and encourages a flexible approach towards ‘Dry January.’

“Maybe you have one less drink per night or per week. You don’t have to consider yourself a failure if you can’t go a month without drinking, but try some other habits—drinking water in between, trying a new non-alcoholic cocktail,” she said.

Anticipating increased interest during Dry January, Yanzer has prepared new non-alcoholic drinks to cater to her growing customer base seeking a different kind of social experience.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ investigating Weston shooting
Man dead, woman injured in ‘critical incident’ in Weston
Authorities release name of Arpin man killed in Wood County crash
SUV found in Wisconsin River on Dec. 26, 2023
Authorities investigating after SUV found in Wisconsin River near Merrill
Tax bracket adjustments are based on inflation.
2024 tax bracket adjustments cut your wallet a break
Hour-By-Hour Snowfall
First Alert Weather: A small taste of winter arriving before daybreak Thursday

Latest News

Cohen Priebe runs back on defense for D.C. Everest in their 64-55 loss.
D.C. Everest boys fall in tournament action
Pho Ever 21 robots.
A robot invasion in Stevens Point but it’s not what you think
Robots at Pho Ever 21
Robots at Pho Ever 21
Appointments for free vasectomies at a Planned Parenthood facility in Oklahoma filled up in...
Pro-life protestors rally as abortion services resume in Sheboygan
WEC reject petition to bar Trump from ballot
WEC reject petition to bar Trump from ballot