Sentencing hearing scheduled Friday for mother in fatal co-sleeping case

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 26-year-old Wausau woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old child is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.

Shailey Huron agreed to the terms of a plea deal in October.

According to a press release, on March 30, 2020, police and ambulance crews responded to a home on the 100 block of N 4th Ave in Wausau for a report of a baby who was not breathing.

An investigation by police revealed Huron had invited two men to her home on the evening of March 29. According to the press release, Huron and one of the men “engaged in a night of drinking and marijuana use before going to bed”. Huron placed her 3-month-old infant in bed with them. When she woke the next day, she found the child unresponsive.

According to the press release, a review of records shows Huron had been educated and warned not to co-sleep with her infant. In addition to warnings provided by a hospital nurse, a pediatrician, and a public health nurse, Huron was also provided educational material on safe sleeping habits.

An autopsy indicated the cause of death as accidental asphyxia associated with an unsafe sleeping environment.

