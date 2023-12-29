News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Sentencing hearing scheduled Friday for mother in fatal co-sleeping case

Shailey Huron to be sentenced Friday
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 26-year-old Wausau woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old child is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.

Shailey Huron agreed to the terms of a plea deal in October.

According to a press release, on March 30, 2020, police and ambulance crews responded to a home on the 100 block of N 4th Ave in Wausau for a report of a baby who was not breathing.

An investigation by police revealed Huron had invited two men to her home on the evening of March 29. According to the press release, Huron and one of the men “engaged in a night of drinking and marijuana use before going to bed”. Huron placed her 3-month-old infant in bed with them. When she woke the next day, she found the child unresponsive.

According to the press release, a review of records shows Huron had been educated and warned not to co-sleep with her infant. In addition to warnings provided by a hospital nurse, a pediatrician, and a public health nurse, Huron was also provided educational material on safe sleeping habits.

An autopsy indicated the cause of death as accidental asphyxia associated with an unsafe sleeping environment.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ investigating Weston shooting
Man dead, woman injured in ‘critical incident’ in Weston
Friday Planner
First Alert Weather: Cooler for the weekend, chance for light snow
Fosters can be extremely helpful in reducing shelter capacity.
Humane Society of Portage Co. expects increase of surrendered animals
Joe Gow
Wisconsin university chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn videos
The 15-year-old boy was taken off life support on Christmas Eve.
15-year-old died during school trip to wrestling competition, family says

Latest News

Shailey Huron to be sentenced Friday
Shailey Huron to be sentenced Friday
More clouds for Saturday with snow showers Saturday night into Sunday AM. Partly cloudy on New...
First Alert Weather: Mild end to the week, snow showers possible this weekend
Plenty of sunshine for Friday afternoon with near record highs in spots. Increasing clouds on...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
The Rotary Winter Wonderland
Rotary Winter Wonderland near season’s end