Rotary Winter Wonderland near season’s end

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday is the final day of the season to see the holiday lights display at Rotary Winter Wonderland.

The display features more than 2 million Christmas lights. It takes months to set-up.

There are two different ways to experience the lights. People can drive their cars through one display or get out and walk through the zoo to see a different set of lights.

There is no admission to get into the Winter Wonderland. However, a donation of either cash or canned goods is encouraged. Part of the goal of Winter Wonderland is to contribute to food pantries from around the area. The Rotary Winter Wonderland has helped food pantries as far north as Phillips and as far south as Adams County.

The Rotary Winter Wonderland is open every day from 5-9 p.m. The light show runs through Dec. 31.

The zoo is located at 608 W 17th St. in Marshfield.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

