A robot invasion in Stevens Point but it’s not what you think

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A robot takeover is happening at a restaurant in Stevens Point. At Pho Ever 21, friendly robots deliver your food and speak to you.

The robots are named Yoyogi and Tezibear and Pho Ever 21 server Will Yeon says kids love these robots.

“They want to touch it, they want to play with it, they want to take pictures with it. They are always just so excited to see it. They scream, “Oh, it’s a robot,” Yeon said.

He said the robots are heavy lifters. When human servers have too many tables and the food comes out all at once these robots make sure their food is on time. Yeon explains how it works.

“If tray three has a different table’s food, we can do tables two and three. So this is weight-based as well,” he said. “So once the food is off the trays here it will automatically know and then go to the next table.”

While these robots are trained to be perfect, they do mess up sometimes. However, they are smart enough to solve their own problems.

“When they collide, it’s programmed to know to go around and then find its way back to where it’s supposed to be,” Yeon explained. “So it will stop, then it will maneuver left to right for a bit, and then it will just go on its way.”

Yoyogi and Tezibear are becoming the mascots for Pho Ever 21 and it’s not just kids who want to be served with delivery bots. Customers are also getting excited for the experience.

“I wanted to hang out with the robot,” said Chandra Pease from Janesville.

Each robot costs $600 and they have not had any malfunctions — they even have the ability to sing “Happy Birthday” to you.

