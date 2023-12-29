Noon Years Eve Celebration happening for kids Saturday at Greater Wausau Children’s Museum

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) -If you’re looking for a family-friendly way to celebrate the new year, look no further than the Greater Wausau Children’s Museum in Rothschild.

It’s called The Noon Years Eve Celebration. It’s so that kids and their families can participate and won’t have to stay up so late. A thousand balloons are ready to go for the annual tradition. The celebration has been happening at the museum for eight years.

Co-founder and Executive Director Shelly Bovet says they saw smaller balloon drops at other parties and wanted to make this one bigger. All the balloons are put in a big sack and strung across an area in the museum.

“They’re super excited, they know that the anticipation of that balloon drop is coming, and then also in our studio over here, we’re gonna have like a sparkle punch for the kids, and we’re gonna have cookie decorating, So, it’s just a whole morning of a lot of fun,” Bovet said.

Staff and volunteers at the museum have been getting ready for a few days and they can’t wait to host the event.

“The kids faces! If you look on our Facebook page, the picture that we put up there, this wonder and in awe of all these balloons coming down, and getting excited and the kids jumping up and down, just the look on their faces. It’s just it makes us feel so good that they’re having such a wonderful time,” said Bovet.

They will also have firecracker bubble wrap kids can run across, and they will be making confetti poppers to shoot off during the drop. The museum will have shortened operating hours on Saturday because of the event. If you and your family want to go there, they will open at 9 a.m. and will close at 1 p.m. The event starts at 10 a.m. and will last until noon.

It’s happening at the Children’s Museum in the Cedar Creek Mall in Rothschild. Admission is $6 for children one year of age and up. If you’re an annual pass holder, it is $4. The cost includes all the fun activities.

The Greater Wausau Children’s Museum is located at 10101 Market St Suite D70 in Rothschild.

