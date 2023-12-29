News and First Alert Weather App
NA taproom offers sober way to ring in the New Year

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday is New Year’s Eve. It’s a holiday synonymous with popping champagne bottles and having cocktails with friends. But a new business in Wausau is showing people that you don’t need alcohol to have a good time.

Forward Beverage Co. is a nonalcoholic taproom.

“We serve beverages on tap. And we also have retail space where you can buy our beverages to go,” explained co-ower Amy Yanzer.

Yanzer visited Sunrise 7 live on Friday and showcased three ‘ready to drink’ canned nonalcoholic cocktails.

Among them was an ‘in fashion’.

“A play on the old fashion. It’s made with blood orange, tart cherries, aromatic bitters, rosemary and molasses. There are no added dyes. And there’s a little bit of brown sugar and molasses, no artificial sweeteners in our beverages,” Yanze explained.

She also showcased a Citrosa-- a play on a mimosa.

“I like to serve it in a champagne flute and drink it at breakfast. It’s got orange, yuzu lime instead of champagne, and a tickle of rosemary,” said Yanzer.

They also offer a beer-inspired drink.

“The salted guava sour-- It’s got pink guava, Meyer lemon, Himalayan salt and coriander. It was inspired by a beer that my husband used to drink and he doesn’t drink beer anymore.”

Forward Beverage Co. is located at 303 N. 3rd Street in downtown Wausau. They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

