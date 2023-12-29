News and First Alert Weather App
HIGHLIGHTS: Pacelli, SPASH girls hoops open play at Sentry Classic

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Pacelli girl’s basketball picked up a win in their first game at the Sentry Classic while SPASH fell in their matchup. The Sentry Classic, hosted by UW-Stevens Point, played five high school games and one college game Thursday afternoon.

Pacelli dominated Edgar in the third game of the day, putting up 58 points while holding Edgar to just 24 points to pick up their ninth win of the season.

SPASH faced a tough test in The Prairie School, falling behind early in the game and struggling to come back. Early turnovers downed the Panthers in a 60-52 loss.

Both teams won’t have to wait long to return to action. Edgar opens Friday’s slate of games at the Sentry Classic against Almond-Bancroft at 11 am, while Pacelli will play Columbus Catholic on Saturday at 12:45 pm.

