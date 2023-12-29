HIGHLIGHTS: Furious UW-Stevens Point men’s hoops comeback falls short in closing seconds

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After trailing by seven points with less than two minutes to go, UW-Stevens Point nearly came back against Milwaukee School of Engineering before falling 69-67.

The Pointers trailed from the start of the game, falling behind 12-2 to open the game. They would trail by as many as 13 in the second half before a furious comeback in the final minutes of the game.

Trailing by seven with 1:42 to go, Darrius Bolden was able to draw a foul and go to the free throw line, where he made both free throws. Ryan Genrich forced a steal on the next possession, setting up a Josiah Butler three-pointer to put the Pointers within two. After a defensive stop, Josiah Butler was fouled, giving him a chance to tie the game with two free throws. He missed the first one and made the second one, putting UWSP within one point. They would get another chance to tie the game trailing by two but failed to get a shot off.

The Pointers now fall to 5-5 on the season. They’ll conclude non-conference play against Illinois Wesleyan University Saturday night at 3 pm.

