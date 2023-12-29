News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

HIGHLIGHTS: Furious UW-Stevens Point men’s hoops comeback falls short in closing seconds

By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After trailing by seven points with less than two minutes to go, UW-Stevens Point nearly came back against Milwaukee School of Engineering before falling 69-67.

The Pointers trailed from the start of the game, falling behind 12-2 to open the game. They would trail by as many as 13 in the second half before a furious comeback in the final minutes of the game.

Trailing by seven with 1:42 to go, Darrius Bolden was able to draw a foul and go to the free throw line, where he made both free throws. Ryan Genrich forced a steal on the next possession, setting up a Josiah Butler three-pointer to put the Pointers within two. After a defensive stop, Josiah Butler was fouled, giving him a chance to tie the game with two free throws. He missed the first one and made the second one, putting UWSP within one point. They would get another chance to tie the game trailing by two but failed to get a shot off.

The Pointers now fall to 5-5 on the season. They’ll conclude non-conference play against Illinois Wesleyan University Saturday night at 3 pm.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ investigating Weston shooting
Man dead, woman injured in ‘critical incident’ in Weston
Authorities release name of Arpin man killed in Wood County crash
SUV found in Wisconsin River on Dec. 26, 2023
Authorities investigating after SUV found in Wisconsin River near Merrill
Tax bracket adjustments are based on inflation.
2024 tax bracket adjustments cut your wallet a break
Hour-By-Hour Snowfall
First Alert Weather: A small taste of winter arriving before daybreak Thursday

Latest News

UW-Stevens Point's Josiah Butler celebrates in a game against Calvin University.
UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball puts up strong fight, falls to No. 2 Calvin 81-70
UWSP freshman Seth Miron (#2) defending North Central sophomore Carrington McNeal (#3).
HIGHLIGHTS: UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball picks up win over North Central
UWSP Women's Basketball
HIGHLIGHTS: UWSP women’s basketball wins 7th straight
Wisconsin's AJ Storr, left, and Max Klesmit celebrate after Wisconsin beat ranked Marquette in...
Wisconsin ranked No. 23 in AP Top 25 poll after beating Marquette