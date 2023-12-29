Health advocates want nutritional information on front of food boxes

(WSAW) -Food nutrition information is normally found on the back of the product box, but health advocates say it should be on the front. The purpose is to alert consumers about the amount of saturated fat, salt, and sugar in a product more easily. Countries in Europe and South America already have this type of packaging. David Chavern is the president of the consumer brand association. He says companies aren’t opposed to future changes, they just want the FDA to consider more options.

“It seems to be oddly constrained to some degree. Again, they’re not looking at, for example, calorie disclosures, which we have asked them to include, they’re not looking at disclosures around positive nutrients, which I think are important to consumers as well,” said Chavern.

The FDA is still researching the labels. Health groups who support the idea hope for a decision next year.

