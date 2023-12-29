News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

GOP lawmakers ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to reconsider redistricting ruling, schedule for new maps

Supreme Court of Wisconsin
Supreme Court of Wisconsin(WMTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to stay and reconsider its finding that the state’s legislative district boundaries are unconstitutional.

Attorneys representing a host of Republican state Senators filed a motion with the court Thursday saying they can’t meet the court’s Jan. 12 deadline for new maps. They also argue the court didn’t listen to their arguments in the case and didn’t give them a chance to respond to the deadline for new boundaries. They asked the court to stay all proceedings until it decides on the motion.

The legislative electoral maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2011 cemented the party’s majorities, which now stand at 64-35 in the Assembly and a 22-11 supermajority in the Senate.

Democrats filed a lawsuit in August arguing the maps are unconstitutional and give the GOP an unfair advantage. They filed the action a day after liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in, flipping the court’s majority to 4-3 liberal control.

The court ruled on Dec. 22 that the current boundaries are unconstitutional because they aren’t contiguous. Many districts include sections of land that aren’t connected, resulting in maps that resemble Swiss cheese.

The court ordered the Legislature and other parties involved in the lawsuit to produce new maps by Jan. 12, with supporting arguments due 10 days later. The court likely will release new maps sometime in late February or early March unless the Legislature acts first.

State elections officials have said maps must be in place by March 15 to be in play for the 2024 election.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

DOJ investigating Weston shooting
Man dead, woman injured in ‘critical incident’ in Weston
Outlaw Western Channel
Western channel ‘OUTLAW’ to debut Jan. 1
Pho Ever 21 robots.
A robot invasion in Stevens Point but it’s not what you think
Friday Planner
First Alert Weather: Cooler for the weekend, chance for light snow
Joe Gow
Wisconsin university chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn videos

Latest News

More clouds for Saturday with snow showers Saturday night into Sunday AM. Partly cloudy on New...
First Alert Weather: Mild end to the week, snow showers possible this weekend
Snow showers will impact Wisconsin Sunday, while rain will be moving into the western U.S.
Watch: New Year’s Travel Forecast
Some snow will impact the Badger State during the weekend, while other parts of the country...
Watch: New Year's Travel Forecast
Shailey Huron
Mom sentenced to 10 years probation in fatal co-sleeping case