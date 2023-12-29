First Alert Weather: Mild end to the week, snow showers possible this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The last days of 2023 will be somewhat mild in North Central Wisconsin. Basking in sunshine on Friday, with record highs possibly challenged in Wausau and Rhinelander. Clouds rolling back in on Saturday in advance of the next weather maker for Saturday night into New Year’s Eve. Snow showers are expected, which could lead to some light accumulations in the region. Ringing in the New Year Sunday night into Monday will be cool and dry. The first few days of the new year will feature some sun, along with a chance of snow showers for the middle of next week. Temperatures will still be running above average for early January.

A good deal of sun on Friday, mild. (WSAW)

The sunglasses will come in handy for Friday with wall-to-wall sunshine. Mild temperatures are likely, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Record highs might be in jeopardy for Wausau and Rhinelander. The list of the record highs for December 29th is listed below.

A couple of record highs could be challenged on Friday. (WSAW)

A moonlit sky Friday night with lows in the low to mid 20s. The holiday weekend starts with increasing clouds on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 30s. Snow showers are on tap for Saturday night into Sunday morning for New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will be below freezing as the flakes fly, with a coating to 1″ possible through midday on Sunday. Be prepared for slippery conditions on the roads Sunday morning, improving by the afternoon as the flakes end and roads are treated.

Snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Snow showers winding down Sunday morning to midday. (WSAW)

Snowfall late Saturday night into Sunday of a coating to around 1". (WSAW)

Ringing in the New Year Sunday night, a few clouds around, with temps in the low to mid 20s.

Some clouds & chilly ringing in the new year Sunday night. (WSAW)

New Year’s Day is partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 30s. Partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday is mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High near 30. Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with some sun next Friday. Highs in the mid 20s.

High temperatures will be above average in the days ahead. (WSAW)

