News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Dolly Parton surprises terminally ill fan with personal phone call and message

A terminally ill fan hoped to meet Dolly Parton and she surprised him with a call. (Source: LeGrand Gold & Alice Wills Gold/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREM, Utah (Gray News) - Dolly Parton recently surprised a terminally ill fan who wanted to meet the iconic singer with a personal call.

According to The Washington Post, LeGrand Gold learned that his stage four colon cancer had become terminal, and he was worried he might not complete all his bucket list items.

About a year ago, Gold wrote on a napkin 11 tasks he wanted to accomplish.

He figured one of them, meeting Parton, would be impossible.

But after Gold’s wife, Alice, posted his wish online, Gold received a call from Parton this week while at his Utah home.

Gold, 48, was reportedly shocked to hear the voice of one of his favorite musicians.

According to reports, the two spoke for about four minutes with Parton changing the lyrics of “I Will Always Love You” to “I will always love LG,” using his nickname.

Gold is expected to live two to 12 more months, The Washington Post reports.

He shared that Parton’s call “meant a lot.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ investigating Weston shooting
Man dead, woman injured in ‘critical incident’ in Weston
Authorities release name of Arpin man killed in Wood County crash
SUV found in Wisconsin River on Dec. 26, 2023
Authorities investigating after SUV found in Wisconsin River near Merrill
Tax bracket adjustments are based on inflation.
2024 tax bracket adjustments cut your wallet a break
Hour-By-Hour Snowfall
First Alert Weather: A small taste of winter arriving before daybreak Thursday

Latest News

Appointments for free vasectomies at a Planned Parenthood facility in Oklahoma filled up in...
Pro-life protestors rally as abortion services resume in Sheboygan
WEC reject petition to bar Trump from ballot
WEC reject petition to bar Trump from ballot
First Alert Weather
Mark Holley's Forecast
WEC rejects complaint from owner of Minocqua Brewing Company to bar Trump from ballot
“Iggy” the peregrine falcon.
WPS reports first wild sighting of “Iggy” the peregrine falcon