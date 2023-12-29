D.C. Everest boys fall in tournament action

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest boys basketball fell in holiday tournament action Tuesday, dropping to West De Pere 64-55 in the Sundrop Shootout at UW-Green Bay.

The game started with back-and-forth buckets, including some early shooting by Cade Felch and Cohen Priebe. However, the Phantoms had enough defensive stops in them to pick up the nine-point win.

With the loss, the Evergreens fall to 3-6 on the season. They’ll face Appleton North in more tournament action on Wednesday.

